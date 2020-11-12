Saginaw Valley State University is closing its campus due to an ongoing public safety situation.
The university said the campus will be closed on Friday, Nov. 13.
SVSU issued an alert Thursday night to students, asking them to stay away from Science West until further notice.
University Police is responding to an individual in distress who is isolated in the building, SVSU said.
According to SVSU, no students have been involved in this incident.
Residential students are asked to avoid the following areas of campus:
- Science West
- Science East
- Ryder Center
- Pioneer Hall
- Zahnow Library
The Marketplace at Doan and the C-Store will stay open for campus dining.
A TV5 crew is on the scene and working to find more.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.
