Saginaw Valley State University is offering incentives to students who get vaccinated against COVID-19. Students who submit proof of vaccination can win $1000 scholarships and other prizes in the “Your Shot to Win Big” campaign.
“The most effective action you can take to protect yourself and our campus community against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” said Donald Bachand, SVSU president. “Even with the emergence of the Delta variant, the data shows that vaccines continue to be highly effective, particularly in protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death.”
More than 70 percent of SVSU students are vaccinated, according to survey data.
Students who have received at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win one of five grand prizes during the sweepstakes that runs from Monday, August 9 to September 5. There will also be weekly drawings for $100 gift cards at SVSU’s Barnes and Noble bookstore, on campus dining and gift cards to local attractions.
Students can register for the sweepstakes online at svsu.edu/winbig and must provide proof they have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
SVSU has also partnered with Meijer Pharmacy to vaccinate students, faculty, staff and community members. Meijer Pharmacy will hold a back-to-school vaccination event in Saginaw on August 29.
In the upcoming semester, 80 percent of SVSU’s classes will be taught face-to-face and masks are required in classrooms through September 15.
“Safeguarding the health and well-being of the campus community is and always will be our top priority,” Bachand said. “We will continue to monitor health conditions and public health guidance and adjust our expectations accordingly.”
(1) comment
I am all for offering incentives, that is fine and not inappropriate. But to threaten people with losing their jobs if they don't get a non-FDA approved experimental and largely untested medical treatment is nothing short of blackmail and should be illegal.
