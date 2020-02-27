In Fall 2020, Saginaw Valley State University will start an eSports club.
“The level of student interest in eSports is extremely high and we look forward to providing this new opportunity for student engagement,” said Brian Thomas, SVSU's associate vice president for Academic Affairs.
Thomas said students at SVSU are eager to have an eSports club at the university.
University officials are working to find a location on campus for a space dedicated to eSports. The space will likely include 13 gaming computers with video streaming and monitoring equipment, Thomas said.
James Stahl, a SVSU student who served as president from Press Start, the gaming-based student organization, said he expects the student response to be big.
“Unless you've been to a gaming competition, it's hard to describe the excitement in the room,” he said. “It's a spectator sport, so it's a lot like a crowd watching football.”
SVSU will also host a video game tournament on May 2.
The main event will be an Overwatch tournament. Overwatch is a popular first-person shooter game.
The Overwatch portion will be limited to high schoolers who will be competing for a $1,000 prise.
There will also be tournaments for Fortnite, League of Legends and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.
The tournament will be free and will include prizes. Anyone interested can contact Thomas vial email.
