Several prominent women in Michigan politics gathered at Saginaw Valley State University for an event to empower young women to run for office.
The event, ElectHer offered training in the skills and tools needed to enter a career in politics.
"I'm really excited to be here," said Ada Waedler with Running Start, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization trains young women to run for public office.
She’s hoping to get young women excited about politics and help increase the number of women holding positions in government across the country.
"If we're going to have a government that represents our people, we need to ensure that we have proper representation of different groups," Waelder said.
So, how do more women find their way into the political arena? We talked with State Representative Vanessa Guerra to find out."
"Part of it is obviously you want to do research on the job that you are looking to achieve,” she said. “But also, it's about just being out in your community talking to voters, hearing their concerns, and letting them know that you are going to do whatever it takes to represent them well."
Guerra tells us she always had an interest in politics. And it was the election of President Barack Obama that inspired her to pursue a career in government.
Her message to these women is simple, if you want it, go out and get it.
"Just step out there and do it,” she said. “You don't know what it takes until you've done it. So, don't hesitate and really rely on the support of your friends and family because they're going to be the ones that help you get elected."
As for Waelder, she's taken part in sessions like these across the country. She's glad she could make a stop in Mid-Michigan.
"It's an important program,” Waelder said. “I'm so excited that this campus has decided to bring this program here."
