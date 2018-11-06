Younger voters are expected to hit the polls in record numbers for the midterm elections.
“It feels really great,” said Carly Hammond, voter advocate.
Hammond spent the day on Tuesday on the Saginaw Valley State University campus. She helped students register to vote, provided sample ballots and made sure students got to the polls.
“I know that there are significant barriers for young people to vote. So when they actually get it done, when they’ve got their registration, when they’re ready to go that feels amazing,” Hammond said.
Hammond believes elected officials tend to ignore the needs of people her age. She said that can change with a strong voter turnout by the 18 to 29-year-old age group.
“You’re going to have politicians coming around this campus in the next two years asking, ‘how can I get you to vote for me?’ Which is what democracy is all about,” Hammond said.
Students explained why they headed to the polls.
“I think this is really important and seeing from the last election how much can happen when people don’t go out and vote,” one student said.
“If you want to make a change you have to do something about it. Just sitting there really isn’t going to do anything,” another student said.
“My voice matters. You know, there’s a lot of things in the world we want to change and this is the way we can do it,” another student said.
As for Hammond, she said she is looking forward to watching the results.
“I’m just really excited to see the results of this election and see the youth turn out come out like never before,” she said.
Millennials are surpassing baby boomers as America’s biggest and most diverse voting group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.