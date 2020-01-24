Saginaw Valley State University has hired a new dean for the university’s College of Education.
James Tarr will join SVSU from the University of Missouri. Prior to that, he served over thirty years as a teacher, researcher and faculty leader at K-12 and higher education levels.
“As dean, I will support SVSU's outstanding faculty and staff in delivering high-quality programs, engaging with local communities and producing scholarship that informs practice and addresses important societal challenges,” Tarr said.
SVSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Deborah Huntley said she was impressed by Tarr’s experience in research and teaching.
“We are looking for a strong leader as we work to respond to the current and looming teacher shortage across Michigan, as well as other changes in the educational landscape,” Huntley said.
Tarr received a Ph.D. in mathematics education from Illinois State University in 1997. He earned a master's degree in educational psychology and measurement from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993 and both a bachelor's degree in mathematical sciences and a teaching license in math from the University of Iowa in 1986 and 1987.
Tarr will begin his new role on July 1.
