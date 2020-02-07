Saginaw Valley State University will host a job fair focusing on manufacturing and information technology jobs.
The fair will take place on Feb. 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the first floor hallway of Pioneer Hall.
Over 30 companies are registered to attend including Nexteer Automotive, Magline and Consumers Energy.
Employers are looking to fill internships, co-ops and full-time positions.
Professional attire is recommended for attendees.
The event is free and open to the public.
