More than 130 businesses and organizations are looking to hire prospective employees at the Saginaw Valley State University job fair.
SVSU is hosting its annual Fall University-wide Employment and Networking Fair on Friday, Oct. 18.
The fair will be held on the second floor of Curtis Hall from noon to 3 p.m.
Businesses and organizations such as Chemical Bank, Dow, Mid-Michigan Health, Nexteer Automotive, and the U.S. Army will be in attendance to offer co-ops, internships, seasonal, part-time and full-time employment opportunities.
Tom Barnikow, interim associate director of SVSU Career Services, said attendees hoping to make an impression on employers there should memorize a 30-second pitch tailored for specific organizations.
“Describe yourself in terms of your experiences, your stories, the anecdotes that you’ve been able to build on over the course of your time in the professional field,” Barnikow said. “Specifically, looking at experience that’s directly related to the company that you’re talking with.”
Dynamic Focus Photography will be at the fair offering free services for photography that attendees can use for their LinkedIn profiles. The free service will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fair is free and is open to the public.
For more information about the event, click here.
