More of us are choosing to stay indoors while temperatures continue to drop.
It begs the question, will staying indoors increase the risk of being exposed to COVID-19?
Reports say HVAC systems can help ventilate indoor air but mitigation efforts may be dependent on human behavior.
“Air quality has always been a concern,” said Ron Portwine, Associate Vice President of Administration and Business Affairs at Saginaw Valley State University. “It’s just been brought to a forefront recently with concerns of COVID-19."
It’s getting colder and more of us are choosing to stay indoors, so is our indoor air safe?
“We’re really taking a comprehensive approach to mitigating any risk of COVID-19 transmission,” Portwine said
Portwine said the university’s buildings are designed and engineered to provide recommended levels of ventilation and air changes.
“Our classrooms, in general, provide four to six changes per hour,” Portwine said. “What that simply means how often we’re supplying and replenishing the air in a classroom.”
While good indoor air is crucial in good health, human behavior still plays a role.
That’s why classrooms have been reduced in size, plexiglass has been installed and masks are required on campus.
“Reducing the capacity of the classroom but not changing the design of the building, we’re effectively providing double the amount of air per person we normally would have,” Portwine said.
The university is following guidelines imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers.
They say air ventilation can greatly improve and reduce airborne exposures.
“That’s really the most effective strategy we can employ as opposed to your house, where you’re really circulating air for the most part and if you want to achieve ventilation or bringing in fresh air, you’re back to opening windows again,” Portwine said.
Portwine said they’re running systems 24 hours a day now to keep air moving.
That’s a stark difference from their strategies before the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.