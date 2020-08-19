Saginaw Valley State University is launching a contact tracing team of students and local health care agencies.
The team will identify and support confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases among the students and staff returning for in-person instruction.
The contact tracers will also help provide their contacts with resources, ranging from healthcare-related phone numbers to supplies like drinks, food, and medicine.
Moregan LaMarr serves as one of the group’s leaders who was hired through a partnership with regional health care organizations.
She works as a case manager and social worker with Saginaw Community Mental Health, although much of her work is at the Covenant HealthCare Emergency Care Center supporting ailing individuals.
“I know how they must feel,” LaMarr said. “These are students who are trying to have a normal college experience and yet still figure out how to be safe and take care of their mental health as well. We are going to help them with that.”
SVSU students start moving in on Monday, Aug. 24 and classes start on Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.