Saginaw Valley State University will be hosting a large one-day COVID-19 vaccine event to help those underserved.
Meijer Pharmacy will be administering first doses of the vaccine to about 2,000.
The university said this is the largest single-day vaccine event to date in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
These doses came directly from the federal government to help get more residents over the age of 65 vaccinated sooner.
SVSU nursing and social work staff helped with outreach for the event by contacting local agencies to find under-served populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.