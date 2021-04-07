GENERIC: Saginaw Valley State University main entrance

Saginaw Valley State University is working with Meijer Pharmacy to get students their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. More vaccine events will be held at SVSU on Thursday and Friday.

To receive a vaccine at these events, students will need to pre-register with Meijer. The university posted registration instructions on its website.

Students who receive their first shot at a vaccine event this week will receive their second dose the same weekday and time three weeks later.

