Saginaw Valley State University is working with Meijer Pharmacy to get students their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. More vaccine events will be held at SVSU on Thursday and Friday.
To receive a vaccine at these events, students will need to pre-register with Meijer. The university posted registration instructions on its website.
Students who receive their first shot at a vaccine event this week will receive their second dose the same weekday and time three weeks later.
