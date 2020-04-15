As the saying goes, "The show must go on!"
That saying resonates with Saginaw Valley State University's Department of Theatre.
The department was supposed to have four stage performances of Shakespeare's "Macbeth" this week, but the COVID-19 outbreak made that impossible.
Instead of canceling the play altogether, the department decided to turn to technology to deliver the performance.
The department will host a live online performance of "Macbeth" on Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The show is free to watch and will be available here.
This allows theatre students, like Melanie Frasca - who is a senior, to be able to showcase the work they put into the play.
“This is a way to get closure and to heal a little bit of sadness that is coming from losing those last moments of my senior year,” Frasca said. “It means so much to me that I will still be able to perform in my final show at SVSU.”
Frasca was cast as Lady Macbeth.
The change in venue actually works in her favor since most of her family would not have been able to attend the originally scheduled production.
“My family lives far away and may not have been able to make it to the show when it was at the theatre,” the Waterford native said. “They will be able to see me perform now.”
There are plans to reschedule the stage version for the fall, but Director Tommy Wedge said he was inspired to organize the online adaptation after seeing the Midland Center for the Arts and Sciences produce its own live play on Zoom last month.
“It’s a way to come together in this strange time, to reconnect to each other,” Wedge said. “We’re looking at it as a way to share the work we’ve been doing while celebrating our graduating seniors.”
In the Zoom performance, each cast member will perform their role from their own home.
“Whatever props or costume pieces the actors have at home are fair game,” Wedge said. “It’s not perfection, by any means. We’re making do like the rest of the world around us.”
As for Frasca, she is happy to have the opportunity to perform one last time before she graduates in May.
“While nothing can replace performing on stage at the Malcolm Field theatre one last time with my theatre family, this is such an amazing way to still get to showcase all our work,” Frasca said. “Lady Macbeth is a dream role of mine, and I am blessed that I can bring her to life.”
