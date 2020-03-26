Saginaw Valley State University is offering storage space for medical equipment donated to area hospitals.
Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance and Michigan Health Improvement Alliance have been collecting much-needed medical supplies for local hospitals fighting COVID-19.
SVSU has given them a secure space at the Ryder Center on campus to store the supplies until hospitals need them.
“SVSU is committed to assisting the community as we face this public health crisis,” said James Muladore, SVSU executive vice president for administration and business affairs. “We plan to provide this site for our health care communities and maintain it for as long as needed.”
The university said Thursday along thousands of latex gloves were dropped off at the space.
