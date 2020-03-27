Saginaw Valley State University is teaming up with Old Town Distillery to make hand sanitizer to fight COVID-19.
Old Town Distillery, based in Saginaw, donated 270 gallons of 190 proof alcohol to help make the hand sanitizer.
Production is slated to start next week but plans could be changed as the coronavirus situation evolves.
“SVSU has long-established partnerships in the community,” said Matthew Kline, manager of the SVSU Independent Testing Laboratory where the sanitizer would be created. “As we face this public health crisis together, our university is proud to join with the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance and our regional economic development leaders to protect our brave health care professionals across the state."
Kline said they are also practicing social distancing in their lab.
