The answer to fixing Michigan’s crumbling roads may be in your recycling bin.
On Wednesday, TV5 first told you about a project in Midland County using recycled plastic to create a new blend of asphalt.
It turns out Saginaw Valley State University is using the environmentally-friendly method as well.
“Dow has a new product that you can mix with asphalt that is expected to extend the life of the parking lot and so we were happy to work with them and give that a try here at SVSU,” said J.J. Boehm, spokesperson for SVSU.
Boehm said the project at SVSU used about 4,000 pounds of recycled plastic.
“We all see the potential damage of having plastic in our environment, but we also see it from a cost-saving standpoint that if this is able to extend the life of our parking lot, it’s a win, win on both ends,” Boehm said.
This technology is just being tested at this time.
Boehm said only time will reveal just how effective it his.
