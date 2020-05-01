Saginaw Valley State University has plans to freeze tuition rates for the upcoming academic year, according to University President Donald Bachand.
“I am recommending to our Board of Control that we freeze tuition for the 2020-21 academic year,” Bachand said. “Many families are facing financial challenges. This is one way in which we can assist students and families and provide some reassurance to them. Online fees will be removed to ensure that an SVSU degree remains affordable and within reach. While this decision ultimately rests with our Board, it is important to make our intentions clear so that students and families can plan.”
Bachand also announced that SVSU executives, including himself, will take pay cuts.
“I will be taking a pay cut of 10%, effective immediately,” Bachand said. “Our other senior executive and leadership teams will be taking pay cuts of 5% to 10%, as well. It is the right and responsible thing to do as we build a budget that still contains many variables.”
More than 100 university staff member are on temporary COVID-19 leave. Some of these leaves are full time while others are partial leaves.
The university says they are continuing preparations to welcome faculty, staff and students back to campus in phases once this can be done safely.
“Our students want to return to their university in the fall,” Bachand said. “They are showing this through their actions. We have received more housing deposits from returning students than had been received than at this time last year. This is truly remarkable, given how many questions remain unanswered and how many families are in financial distress. It demonstrates a show of faith from our students, and it should renew faith in all of us.”
All spring and summer classes through the university have been moved online and commencement originally scheduled for May 8 and May 9 has been postponed.
A virtual commencement will be held May 8 at 5 p.m. You can find more information here.
