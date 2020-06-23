A Saginaw Valley State University police officer received national recognition this week for his response to the 2019 shooting of Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig.
Koenig was shot while performing a traffic stop during the early morning hours of Jan. 22, 2019. He survived the incident.
The man convicted of shooting Koenig, Joshua Rosebush, was sentenced to a minimum of 75 years in prison.
SVSU Police Officer Ryan Persails was the first officer to respond to a call for help from Koenig.
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Persails received the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators Award for Valor for his heroic actions that day.
“In my mind, as I’m driving there, I’m thinking, ‘Is this going to be an ambush,’” Persails said. “I was expecting the worst at first, but by the time I got there, I forgot all that. I was focused on helping Officer Koenig.”
Persails is a 10-year veteran of the SVSU police force.
“The Philadelphia-based association's award annually recognizes members of college campus-based police forces who risk their lives in the line of duty,” SVSU said in a press release.
