Saginaw Valley State University postpones its commencement ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns.
The university said in an email that a difficult decision was made to postpone the commencement ceremony.
SVSU said it does not want to diminish the incredibly important milestone in graduates’ lives, but with the latest guidance from the CDC to avoid gatherings of 50 or more for the next 8 weeks, it cannot hold a ceremony that the graduates can be proud of.
According to SVSU, while commencement is postponed, it does not affect the ability of students to complete graduation requirements and receive their degrees. Students who complete their degree requirements in May will graduate in May.
SVSU said it will communicate with students when a new date is identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.