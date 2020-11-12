Saginaw Valley State University says a situation that caused a public safety situation at the campus was an employee suicide.
SVSU’s J.J. Boehm said that on Thursday, Nov. 12 University Police were alerted to a report of an SVSU employee threatening self-harm. They made contact with the individual just before 8 p.m.
University police, along with other law enforcement agencies spoke with the individual throughout the night, but said despite the efforts, the employee died by suicide in the Science West building around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.
The university said no students were involved in the incident and no one else was hurt.
“We grieve over this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family,” said SVSU President Donald Bachand.
The Student Counseling Center is staffed to provide counseling services to students.
The campus was closed on Friday, Nov. 13 but remote work and classes may continue. Students are asked to check with their instructor or supervisor.
The investigation is ongoing.
