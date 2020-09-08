SVSU, Saginaw Valley State University COVID generic
Saginaw Valley State University is reporting 19 total COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17.

Three students have tested positive this week. 

According to the university's online COVID-19 tracker, two of the students are off-campus students and one student is quarantined at home

The university reports new numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 

SVSU recently announced the launch of a contract tracing team

dsweeneyv
dsweeneyv

Please continue to follow this story. Were any of the five hospitalized from it? Did any of them die from it? Did any of them spread the virus to anyone that became hospitalized or died? Thank you.

