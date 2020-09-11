Saginaw Valley State University is reporting 22 total COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17.
According to the university's online COVID-19 tracker, 14 of the students live off-campus, seven on-campus students are quarantining at home and one student is in quarantine on campus.
The university reports new numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
SVSU recently announced the launch of a contract tracing team.
Please continue to follow this story. Were any of the five hospitalized from it? Did any of them die from it? Did any of them spread the virus to anyone that became hospitalized or died? Thank you.
