Saginaw Valley State University is reporting five new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 24.
According to the university's online COVID-19 tracker, the five cases affect off-campus students that attend the university.
This brings the university's total cases to nine since July 20.
The university reports new numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
SVSU recently announced the launch of a contract tracing team.
You can read the latest coronavirus updates from TV5 here.
