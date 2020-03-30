Members of Saginaw Valley State University's music community are not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop the music.
The members turned to Facebook as a place for them to perform while social distancing.
They created a Facebook group where they upload videos of their musical performances.
Norman Wika, SVSU associate professor of music, created the group on March 15.
“There’s a social aspect to making music that’s just not possible in this environment, so I hoped the Facebook group would keep people interacting musically,” Wika said. “It’s become very therapeutic for some of us in these circumstances.”
As of March 30, the group had more than 120 members with nearly 250 videos uploaded.
Some of the members include SVSU alumni.
“I’ve been itching to play again,” said Valori (Robinson) Darling, who earned a bachelor’s degree in music from SVSU in 2000. “This group is a great way to keep our minds on something productive, and I’ve been impressed with the work ethic I’ve seen from these students.”
