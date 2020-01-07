As students make plans for the upcoming summer, Saginaw Valley State University is hosting their annual Summer Job and Internship Fair on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Curtiss Hall Banquet Rooms.
The university is searching for businesses offering seasonal part-time, internship and co-op positions for the upcoming summer.
Students from all fields are set to attend.
To register your business, click here.
This is one of eight job fairs that SVSU offers on campus each year.
