Saginaw Valley State University is set to raise tuition for undergraduates for the 2019-20 year.
Michigan students at Saginaw Valley State University can plan to pay 4.9 percent more for classes in August. Out-of-state tuition will also go up by 5 percent.
The university’s board of control approved a tuition hike of $505 Monday.
“We are committed to supporting our hard-working students and preparing them for the careers that await them,” SVSU President Donald Bachand said. “That requires sufficient resources to ensure our programs remain of the highest quality to meet students’ expectations, while understanding the challenging financial circumstances many students and families face.”
Bachand said despite the increase, SVSU has the lowest base tuition of the state’s 15 public universities.
“We have made strategic investments to increase the scholarships and financial aid we make available to students,” Bachand said.
In April, nearby Central Michigan University agreed to freeze tuition for incoming new students to the rate that was set two years ago.
