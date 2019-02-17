Saginaw Valley State University reported shots were fired close to campus early Sunday morning.
The university tweeted it happened in the area of Bay and Pierce Roads at 5:40 a.m.
In an alert sent to students, the university said two vehicles, a Chrysler Sebring and an unknown Jeep style vehicle, were last seen westbound on Pierce Road from Bay Road.
SVSU said it has no information that this was related to the university.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office at (989) 790-5400.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
