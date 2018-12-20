The family of a local college student is thankful she’s alive following a devastating car crash.
Amber Galessbie was on her way to take her final exam at Saginaw Valley State University when her vehicle slammed into a truck.
The accident sent her to the hospital with severe injuries but despite the need for multiple surgeries, her family is just happy she’ll begin the road to recovery.
“Whenever anything awful happens she was my one person I would go to, she was always so calm and so awesome and she always knew what to say,” said Megan England.
England said her sister, Galessbie, is her person but now she isn’t there to lean on.
Instead, the 23-year-old is in a hospital bed coming out of the fight of her life after she almost died in a car crash.
“To know her is to love her and that’s not exaggerating, she is genuinely the best person I know,” England said.
Galessbie is a senior at SVSU. She was headed from Mt. Pleasant to Saginaw to take a final exam last Friday morning when her vehicle collided head-on with a truck.
Her vehicle was so badly mangled it required the Jaws of Life to extricate her.
She was taken to the hospital with a long list of serious injuries.
“Lacerations to both her liver and spleen and a sheering injury to her colon,” England said. “It does appear that she had a stroke sometime after the accident.”
Galessbie also has several broken bones, doctors say she won’t be able to walk for months.
Her sister says Galessbie was treated for bleeds on her brain and only time will tell whether she suffers any permanent neurological damage.
So far, she’d had five surgeries.
Doctors say Galessbie's recovery will be very long and expensive.
But her sister wants her main focus to be on getting better.
“My hope is that I can do everything in my power, so there’s nothing besides her healing, that Amber has to worry about,” England said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.