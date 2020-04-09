Saginaw Valley State University learned last night that a student has tested positive for coronavirus.
A university spokesperson said the student, who lives on campus, is the only person inside their residential unit.
They have been self-isolating since April 1 and following the health department’s guidelines.
SVSU is keeping in contact with the student to monitor their well-being.
The healthcare provider and patient are working to notify anyone who was in close contact with this student.
The university said the student has not been in contact with anyone for the past seven days.
