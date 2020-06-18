Saginaw Valley State University will finish the final two weeks of its fall semester online.
That way, students do not need to return to campus after Thanksgiving break, the university said in a press release on Thursday, June 18.
“We want our students, faculty and staff to be safe, and this is one prudent measure we can take to reduce potential transmission of COVID-19 in the event of a late fall resurgence,” SVSU President Donald Bachand said. “Most on-campus operations will continue, and we plan for academic and student support services, such as Zahnow Library, to be open after Thanksgiving, following appropriate health and safety protocols.”
SVSU's fall semester begins Aug. 31.
