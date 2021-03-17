Saginaw Valley State University announced plans for in-person commencement ceremonies on May 7 at Harvey Randall Wickes Memorial Stadium.
Graduates will be celebrated by their academic college during three outdoor ceremonies. The College of Health and Human Services will start at 10 a.m. The College of Arts and Behavioral Sciences and College of Education will start at 1 p.m. The College of Science, Engineering, and Technology as well as the Scott L. Carmona College of Business will start at 4 p.m.
Graduates will be allowed two guests each, with faculty and staff being involved in the ceremonies. The ceremonies will also be premiered live on the Saginaw Valley State University Facebook Page.
