Saginaw Valley State University is offering free tuition to qualifying students with a new program.
The SVSU Cardinal Commitment intends to remove barriers to higher education for students and it begins fall 2021.
“We are proud of our role in welcoming students from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds and providing them with a high-quality education that prepares them for meaningful careers,” SVSU President Donald Bachand said. “We have maintained the lowest tuition in the state for many years, but the sticker price still causes many families to think an SVSU degree is out of reach."
“We want those hard-working students to fully understand they can complete an SVSU degree and that we are putting resources into this program to support them every step of the way. I hear from employers every day who are counting on us to grow the talent pipeline, and we are committed to doing our part by breaking down barriers.”
The program provides free eligible tuition and mandatory fees to qualifying first-time undergraduate students with student and family adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less. Click here to see the full criteria.
