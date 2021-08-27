Saginaw Valley State University has updated their COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year and starting the week of Sep. 6 all staff, faculty, and student who are not vaccinated must be tested weekly for COVID-19.
COVID-19 testing will become available six days a week and SVSU will cover the cost of testing on their campus through Oct. 9. More information can be found at https://www.svsu.edu/nestplan/covid-19testingavailable/ and if anyone has questions they can call 989-964-2110 or email nest@SVSU.edu.
Since the COVID-19 vaccines have become available around 50,000 doses have been administered on the campus according to SVSU.
