A Saginaw Valley State University spokesman confirmed the university is vacating 395 wins from eight different athletic programs that span several seasons.
Eight SVSU athletic programs will have their records affected:
- Volleyball is vacating 34 wins spanning four seasons: 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18.
- Football is vacating 20 victories spanning five seasons: 2013-14 through 2017-18.
- Women’s tennis is vacating 4 wins from the 2013-14 season.
- Men’s soccer is vacating 53 victories spanning four seasons: 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18
- Women’s basketball is vacating 23 wins spanning two seasons: 2013-14, 2014-15
- Men’s basketball is vacating 69 victories spanning four seasons: 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18
- Baseball is vacating 78 wins spanning five seasons: 2013-14 through 2017-18.
- Softball is vacating 114 victories spanning four seasons: 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17.
In total, the university is vacating 395 wins from 2013 to 2018
Over that five year period, 130 student-athletes in 15 different sports were ineligible due to the clerical mistakes.
Student-athletes must sign documents for them to be considered amateurs and not professionals.
The university did not file the proper paperwork for those student-athletes.
The NCAA’s investigation also found that the university's compliance department was understaffed and had a high turnover rate which led to a lack of communication.
Penalties include a four year probation period and a $5,000 fine.
The school also cannot host an NCAA tournament this spring. It will also have to undergo audits and attend national compliance rules seminars.
The university spokesperson said the school had one athletic compliance officer when the NCAA violations happened. A different staff member recently left to take a similar position at an NCAA Division I institution.
Currently, the school is searching for a new candidate to serve its student-athletes.
The university spokesperson said since then it has increased staffing and resources in the compliance department.
