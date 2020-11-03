The Swan Valley School District announced they will be fully remote for all students and staff at Havens Elementary Nov. 4 through Nov. 14.
The announcement came after a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The recent case came after another class at Havens was already quarantined, Superintendent Mat McRae said.
In addition, the district is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage.
Students and staff will report back in person on Monday, Nov. 16.
The district is also canceling the remote supervision days offered to Havens students on Nov. 4 and Nov. 11.
The district is encouraging everyone to practice the following:
- Stay home when you are sick
- Practice the three Ws: wash your hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance
- Cover your coughs and sneezes, and properly dispose of tissues
- Continue to socialize responsible - limit gatherings outside of your household
- Continue to monitor your health for symptoms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.