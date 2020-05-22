A shelter at Swan Valley High School is shutting down.
The shelter is looking for 10 volunteers to assist in breaking down cots and loading them up.
The leftover food will also need to be loaded up and transported to the shelter at Center Courts in Saginaw Township.
If you can help, call (989) 781-1300 and ask for Chief Fong.
