A staff member of Swan Valley High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district said the staff member is not experiencing severe symptoms and is able to work remotely.
The Saginaw County Health Department has been notified and the school is working to identify all close contacts.
Those who have not been contacted are not considered a close contact of the staff member.
Close contacts are those who were less than 6 feet for a total of at least 15 minutes in a 24 hour period with the individual who tested positive.
The school district is continuing to encourage everyone to wash their hands, wear masks, and keep their distance to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.