Swan Valley School District is moving to remote learning only starting Nov. 13 through the Thanksgiving break.
The district made the announcement on Nov. 11 in a letter to parents.
School officials went on to say at this time they are planning a return to school for Nov. 30, but caution that is tentative based on the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district outlines further information about the change, you can find it by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.