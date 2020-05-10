Saginaw Swan Valley senior Ethan Champney is this year’s Class B boys recipient of the Rich Tompkins Multi-Sport Award.
“My dad was just saying that it’s pretty special to be the only one in the state to get it,” said Champney. “I’m just realizing now that it’s a pretty big deal.”
The trophy is voted on by the Michigan High School Coaches Association. It is given to eight senior student-athletes, one boy and one girl in each of the state’s four classifications, who finished their high school career playing in a minimum of three sports every year.
“It’s a lot of time management,” said Champney. “There’s really no break. You get done with football, you’re right on to basketball. You get done with basketball, you’re right onto track. And then as soon as track’s done, you’re on to football again.”
Like every student-athlete in Michigan, Champey’s spring sports season didn’t happen because of the coronavirus.
“It was definitely a little bit of a heartbreak,” said Champney. “Track used to be my love. I loved running, I still do. I was going for the school record and to know that I can go get it this year kind of sucks.”
Champney is using his spare time during the pandemic working out for the upcoming football season.
He will continue his career at Michigan Technological University.
