Thomas Township Police are investigating a Swan Valley student after officials said an inappropriate picture was taken.
On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Thomas Township Police Department said a Swan Valley Middle School student shared an unsettling picture with one or more students on September 26, 2019.
Officials said the picture was of the middle school student holding a replica firearm.
The picture contained a caption which implied a general threat to a student or school to occur on September 27, according to officials.
The school issued a letter to parents stating that they did not know that this was going on, and that there were no issues at the school that day.
Thomas Township Police and the school district consider the safety of the children a top priority for the community.
Officials said they have no reason to believe that the safety of students or staff was ever jeopardized as a result of the incident.
The Thomas Township Police Department is investigating.
School officials are asking parents to speak with their children about the severe penalties for making threats, intended or not, to any student or school.
