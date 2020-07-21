Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson was recognized as the June 2020 Officer of the Month by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.
According to officials, Swanson is the first sheriff to ever receive this national recognition. They said he was honored for his leadership in a solidarity march with peaceful protestors on Saturday, May 30.
"You have always talked the talk and walked the walk!! Keep up the great work for the citizens of Genesee County," said MSA Executive Director Matt Saxton.
The national award recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.
