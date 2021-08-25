Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and other sheriffs around Michigan are joining forces to combat human trafficking in the state.
“Human trafficking is the number one fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world,” Swanson said.
Swanson realized back in 2018 there is a human trafficking issue in mid-Michigan, and started the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).
“It clicked to our agency that this is serious,” Swanson said.
Swanson said it only made sense to reach out to colleagues and develop a playbook to stop human trafficking.
“We have to be the enforcers. We have to save these individuals,” Swanson said.
Nine out of 10 offenders arrested by GHOST have never had any brush with the law, according to Swanson.
Swanson started working with sheriffs across the state when Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller reached out to him.
“Some months back, we had a sheriff’s conference and he presented. A couple months later, I reached out to other sheriffs and said we are all dealing with the same people, let’s work together. We reached out to Sheriff Swanson, they came up in July, and gave us some guidance,” Miller said.
Recently, Miller and the Mecosta Sheriff’s Department held a sting where three men were arrested.
Miller said 30-year-old Sonage Azard, of Grand Rapids, went to Big Rapids looking to have sexual relations with a 14- to 15-year-old female.
The other men arrested at the sting were Jeffery Webb from Lakeview, and 46-year-old Quin Lee Rasmussen.
“Sad that this goes on, but we are all looking to make that difference here,” Miller said. “It is not the first time for one of these individuals. In a past investigation, their name came up. It goes on and something we need to address as a team.”
Newaygo County Sheriff Bob Mendham also completed a successful sting.
“Last night in the city of Fremont, we ran a sting and were able to arrest three subjects through the sting operation,” Mendham said.
The suspects are a 34-year-old male from Muskegon county, a 24-year-old man from Twin Lake, and a 33-year-old man from Cedar Springs. The suspect from Cedar Springs was already on the sexual offender registry.
Mendham said since the suspects are pending arraignment, he could not give further information on their background.
“It was smooth, seamless, outstanding operation,” Mendham said. “Without the assistance of Sheriff Swanson and Genesee County, we would all be trying to reinvent the wheel that didn’t need to be invented.”
The sheriffs and task force vow as they move froward they will work together to prevent other victims.
“We want people to be aware it’s out there before they are victimized. We’ve arrested 134 predators,” Swanson said. “Use the courage of these sheriffs to come forward. We will protect you. You deserve freedom. You deserve to be heard. It’s not one of us, it’s all of us.”
