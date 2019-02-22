A freshman basketball player from Swartz Creek High School won over the hearts of both teams following a Thursday night basketball game.
Brian Sefernick has cerebral palsy and plays basketball with Swartz Creek on their freshman team.
During the game on Feb. 21 against Flushing, Sefernick was put in, and even made a couple of shots.
The biggest shot for Sefernick was at the end when he made a huge three-pointer for the team.
Although Swartz Creek lost the game, the big winner was Sefernick.
And in a stroke of true sportsmanship, players from his team, and Flushing, immediately ran to congratulate Sefernick on the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.