Swartz Creek High School will be closed for one week after the school district said several students tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Benjamin Mainka wrote several students tested positive last week and in every case, there is little to no evidence that the cases are linked to each other.
The high school will be taking a break from face-to-face learning starting Tuesday, Oct. 13 to allow for deep cleaning and limit contact points of students during the school day, Mainka wrote.
Students will be welcomed back to the school on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The following letter was posted to the Swartz Creek High School Facebook page:
I am reaching out to you to inform you that we have had several students test positive in the last week for COVID-19. In every case, there has been little to no evidence that these cases are linked to each other. However, throughout this entire school year we have been working closely with the Genesee County Health Department, and there is good rationale to physically close SCHS for the next week. While there is no reason to take overly drastic measures, taking a break from face-to-face learning for a week will allow our team to do some deep cleaning and also limit contact points of students during the school day. While I fully understand that this decision is not preferred by almost anyone, we need to take prudent steps to maintain the safest environment possible.
The SCHS administration will be following up with more details and logistics, but we will be closing SCHS starting tomorrow (October 13) through Monday, October 19. Students will be welcomed back to school on Tuesday, October 20. Students during this time will transition to online learning to continue with the work they have been doing. As other districts that have started the year, fully-online, we will maintain our extracurricular activities this week with consistent and strong mitigation measures.
We apologize for the inconvenience, but will continue to monitor the data very closely to make these decisions in the most thoughtful manner possible.
