A Mid-Michigan high school student set off firecrackers during class dismissal, Swartz Creek Community Schools said.
The school district said most students were not near the fireworks when they were set off.
Students were naturally alarmed by the incident, but no injuries were reported.
The school district said it will be investigating to find those responsible and hold them accountable.
“These type of ‘pranks’ are not humorous and will not be tolerated in the slightest,” Swartz Creek Community Schools superintendent Ben Mainka wrote on Facebook.
