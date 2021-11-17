Swartz Creek Community Schools will be closed next Monday and Tuesday because of staffing shortages.
Students will return to school on Nov. 29 after Thanksgiving break.
“As we review the submissions for next week on Monday and Tuesday, it is becoming abundantly clear that we will not be able to operate our buildings due to staff shortages as we are facing some of the highest unfilled jobs for next week. As a result of this, we will be cancelling school next week on Monday and Tuesday due to inadequate staffing. I greatly apologize for the inconvenience, but we felt like we should make the decision now as opposed to having families rush to make arrangements for their children the night before or even the morning of the day,” Superintendent Ben Mainka said in a statement.
You can read the full statement by Mainka here.
Swartz Creek Community Schools is asking if anyone knows someone interested in making decent substitute teaching pay, please reach out to their human resources department at 810-591-2390.
