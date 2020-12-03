Swartz Creek Community Schools said it's extending virtual learning and suspending in-person classes until Jan. 19.
Superintendent Ben Mainka said he knows the decision will put a strain on some students who are struggling to learn remotely.
The school district plans to implement additional support for virtual learning.
