Swartz Creek Superintendent, Principal sing 'Fall on me' to honor student fighting cancer

Two Swartz Creek Community School officials are putting their talents towards a good cause.
Superintendent Ben Mainka and Principal Jim Kitchen have gone viral in the past for their parodies and snow day songs.
But now the duo is focusing on helping those with pediatric cancer and honoring one of their own students.
In they’re most recent video, Mainka and Kitchen sing Fall on Me by Andrea and Matteo Bocelli as a tribute to Aaliyah Lee.
Aaliyah is a 16-year-old girl who was diagnosed with terminal brain, pediatric, and liver cancer.
Mainka said he and Kitchen partnered with the American Cancer Society on this project as they are the leading institution on the fight against pediatric cancer.
The two educators are calling on the community to donate to the American Cancer Society to help those with pediatric cancer.
