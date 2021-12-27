Swartz Creek fire
There were no injuries in a Swartz Creek fire at Diesel Pro’s & Performance on Monday, Dec. 27, according to the Swartz Creek Area Fire Department.

The fire department received a call about a fire at 5200 Morrish Road about 3 p.m. The building was fully engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived.

Diesel Pro’s & Performance provides service to light and heavy-duty trucks, according to their website.

