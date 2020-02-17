Two Chicago Police SWAT officers saved a man from the freezing waters of Lake Michigan this weekend, and it was all caught on camera.
An eyewitness who saw the man struggling in the water called first responders. The SWAT officers were first on the scene, followed by the fire department, and even marine officers in scuba gear.
The two SWAT team members were able to get the man out without diving in themselves. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The entire incident was caught on camera and posted on the Chicago Police Department’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.